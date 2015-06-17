Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,53,000-0,54,000 versus 0,56,000-0,57,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,680-1,169 02,500 0,680-1,150
Gondal 00,500 665-1,078 00,500 660-1,000
Jasdan 0,200 690-0,965 0,200 671-0,980
Jamnagar 01,000 687-1,112 02,500 700-1,096
Junagadh 02,000 675-1,040 03,000 676-1,023
Keshod 01,000 645-0,975 01,000 650-0,977
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-1,169 0,700-1,150 0,680-0,928 0,680-0,918
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,320 1,500-1,732 1,525-1,748
Sesame (Black) 0,430 2,060-2,825 2,080-2,779
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,320 0,715-0,758 0,715-0,752
Rapeseeds 040 730-780 749-767
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 1,515 1,515
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 594 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 616 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed