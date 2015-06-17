1.Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2.Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3.Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-1,169 0,700-1,150 0,680-0,928 0,680-0,918
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,980 1,500 1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 594 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 616 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,655-1,660 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed