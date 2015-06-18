* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,53,000-0,54,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,680-1,070 01,500 0,680-1,169 Gondal 01,000 650-1,045 00,500 665-1,078 Jasdan 0,200 675-0,956 0,200 690-0,965 Jamnagar 01,000 690-1,084 01,000 687-1,112 Junagadh 01,500 666-1,010 02,000 675-1,040 Keshod 01,000 640-0,987 01,000 645-0,975 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,710-1,070 0,700-1,169 0,680-0,921 0,680-0,928 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,240 1,500-1,720 1,500-1,732 Sesame (Black) 0,330 2,000-2,574 2,060-2,825 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,715-0,760 0,715-0,758 Rapeseeds 040 745-770 730-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,970 1,520 1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed