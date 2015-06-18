1.Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3.Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,710-1,070 0,700-1,169 0,680-0,921 0,680-0,928 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,970 1,515 1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 617 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,660-1,665 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed