Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,680-1,132 01,500 0,680-1,070
Gondal 01,500 673-1,072 01,000 650-1,045
Jasdan 0,200 670-0,990 0,200 675-0,956
Jamnagar 01,500 720-1,095 01,000 690-1,084
Junagadh 01,000 670-1,052 01,500 666-1,010
Keshod 01,000 650-0,965 01,000 640-0,987
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,710-1,132 0,710-1,070 0,680-0,911 0,680-0,921
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 02,000 1,410-1,749 1,500-1,720
Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,000-2,840 2,000-2,574
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,520 0,711-0,766 0,715-0,760
Rapeseeds 025 720-760 745-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 1,515 1,515
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 620 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil label tin 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,150-2,155
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed