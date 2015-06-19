Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,680-1,132 01,500 0,680-1,070 Gondal 01,500 673-1,072 01,000 650-1,045 Jasdan 0,200 670-0,990 0,200 675-0,956 Jamnagar 01,500 720-1,095 01,000 690-1,084 Junagadh 01,000 670-1,052 01,500 666-1,010 Keshod 01,000 650-0,965 01,000 640-0,987 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,710-1,132 0,710-1,070 0,680-0,911 0,680-0,921 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 02,000 1,410-1,749 1,500-1,720 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,000-2,840 2,000-2,574 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,520 0,711-0,766 0,715-0,760 Rapeseeds 025 720-760 745-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 1,515 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 620 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil label tin 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed