1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
3.Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-1,132 0,710-1,070 0,680-0,911 0,680-0,921
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,210-1,215 1,240-1,245 0,910-0,915 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,225-1,226 1,255-1,256 0,925-0,926 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 1,515 1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 598 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 620 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,150-2,155
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed