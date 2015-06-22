* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,750-1,116 01,500 0,680-1,120 Gondal 01,000 690-1,090 01,500 673-1,072 Jasdan 0,300 675-1,022 0,200 670-0,990 Jamnagar 02,500 725-1,122 01,500 720-1,095 Junagadh 01,500 680-1,089 01,000 670-1,052 Keshod 01,000 671-0,980 01,000 650-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,116 0,700-1,120 0,750-0,928 0,680-0,910 (auction price) Market delivery 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,225-1,226 1,225-1,226 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,760 1,450-1,714 1,410-1,749 Sesame (Black) 0,180 1,964-2,970 2,000-2,840 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,310 0,705-0,749 0,711-0,766 Rapeseeds 020 730-755 720-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,980 1,530 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,775 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,785 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed