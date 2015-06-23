* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Palmolien firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of
the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,720-1,204 01,500 0,750-1,116
Gondal 01,500 703-1,150 01,000 690-1,090
Jasdan 0,200 650-1,000 0,300 675-1,022
Jamnagar 01,500 740-1,145 02,500 725-1,122
Junagadh 02,000 705-1,105 01,500 680-1,089
Keshod 01,000 670-1,042 01,000 671-0,980
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,825-1,204 0,800-1,116 0,720-0,950 0,750-0,928
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on
100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,920 1,414-1,601 1,450-1,719
Sesame (Black) 0,280 2,000-2,886 1,964-2,970
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,330 0,710-0,751 0,705-0,749
Rapeseeds 025 730-780 730-755
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,010 1,570 1,560
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 615 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed