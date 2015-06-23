1.Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3.Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,825-1,204 0,800-1,116 0,720-0,950 0,750-0,928 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,010 1,575 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 596 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 618 615 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed