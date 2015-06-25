Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,700-1,204 02,000 0,720-1,204 Gondal 00,500 705-1,120 01,500 703-1,150 Jasdan 0,200 665-1,033 0,200 650-1,000 Jamnagar 01,000 750-1,180 01,500 740-1,145 Junagadh 01,000 700-1,122 02,000 705-1,105 Keshod 00,500 675-1,070 01,000 670-1,042 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,204 0,825-1,204 0,700-0,924 0,720-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,440 1,450-1,737 1,414-1,601 Sesame (Black) 0,140 2,000-2,640 2,000-2,886 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,701-0,742 0,710-0,751 Rapeseeds 020 720-760 730-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,020 1,580 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 596 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 618 618 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,775 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,785 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed