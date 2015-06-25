Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,700-1,204 02,000 0,720-1,204
Gondal 00,500 705-1,120 01,500 703-1,150
Jasdan 0,200 665-1,033 0,200 650-1,000
Jamnagar 01,000 750-1,180 01,500 740-1,145
Junagadh 01,000 700-1,122 02,000 705-1,105
Keshod 00,500 675-1,070 01,000 670-1,042
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,800-1,204 0,825-1,204 0,700-0,924 0,720-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,440 1,450-1,737 1,414-1,601
Sesame (Black) 0,140 2,000-2,640 2,000-2,886
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,240 0,701-0,742 0,710-0,751
Rapeseeds 020 720-760 730-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,025 1,020 1,580 1,575
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 596 596 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 618 618 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,775 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,785 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed