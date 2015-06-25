1.Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2.Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3.Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,800-1,204 0,825-1,204 0,700-0,924 0,720-0,950
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,035 1,020 1,595 1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 596 596 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 618 618 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,775 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,785 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed