Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,715-1,219 01,500 0,700-1,204 Gondal 01,000 700-1,150 00,500 705-1,120 Jasdan 0,200 690-1,065 0,200 665-1,033 Jamnagar 01,500 740-1,195 01,000 750-1,180 Junagadh 01,500 702-1,140 01,000 700-1,122 Keshod 00,500 699-1,075 00,500 675-1,070 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,805-1,219 0,800-1,204 0,715-0,936 0,700-0,924 (auction price) Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,360 1,500-1,730 1,450-1,737 Sesame (Black) 0,340 2,000-2,875 2,000-2,640 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,330 0,711-0,755 0,701-0,742 Rapeseeds 010 720-760 720-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,035 1,600 1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 596 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 618 618 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed