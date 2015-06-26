1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2.Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,805-1,219 0,800-1,204 0,715-0,936 0,700-0,924 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 0,940-0,945 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 0,955-0,956 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,035 1,600 1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 596 596 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 618 618 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed