1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2.Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,805-1,219 0,800-1,204 0,715-0,936 0,700-0,924
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 0,940-0,945 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 0,955-0,956 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,035 1,600 1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 596 596 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 618 618 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed