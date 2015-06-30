Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,200 0,755-1,098 01,500 0,750-1,050 Gondal 02,000 715-1,100 01,500 709-1,112 Jasdan 0,200 676-1,024 0,200 685-1,050 Jamnagar 01,500 700-1,105 02,000 725-1,160 Junagadh 02,000 705-1,065 02,500 711-1,100 Keshod 00,500 690-1,040 00,500 690-1,046 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,810-1,098 0,850-1,050 0,755-0,938 0,750-0,945 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,360 1,350-1,712 1,500-1,749 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,164-2,800 2,000-2,780 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,160 0,725-0,765 0,705-0,755 Rapeseeds 010 740-760 710-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,040 1,585 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12