* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,200 0,755-1,098 01,500 0,750-1,050 Gondal 02,000 715-1,100 01,500 709-1,112 Jasdan 0,200 676-1,024 0,200 685-1,050 Jamnagar 01,500 700-1,105 02,000 725-1,160 Junagadh 02,000 705-1,065 02,500 711-1,100 Keshod 00,500 690-1,040 00,500 690-1,046 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,810-1,098 0,850-1,050 0,755-0,938 0,750-0,945 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,360 1,350-1,712 1,500-1,749 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,164-2,800 2,000-2,780 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,160 0,725-0,765 0,705-0,755 Rapeseeds 010 740-760 710-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,040 1,585 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed