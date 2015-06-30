1.Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2.Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3.Coconut oil declined due to weak trend at producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,098 0,850-1,050 0,755-0,938 0,750-0,945 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,040 1,575 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 2,070-2,075 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed