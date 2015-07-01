* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,760-1,080 01,200 0,755-1,098 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 715-1,100 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 676-1,024 Jamnagar 02,500 711-1,090 01,500 700-1,105 Junagadh 00,000 000-1,000 02,000 705-1,065 Keshod 01,500 705-1,023 00,500 690-1,040 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,080 0,810-1,098 0,760-0,955 0,755-0,938 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,600 1,340-1,711 1,350-1,712 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,100-2,800 2,164-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,711-0,760 0,725-0,765 Rapeseeds 120 684-725 740-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,570 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed