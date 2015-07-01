1.Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. 2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3.Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,800-1,080 0,810-1,098 0,760-0,955 0,755-0,938 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,565 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 612 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed