1.Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand.
2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3.Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,800-1,080 0,810-1,098 0,760-0,955 0,755-0,938
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,565 1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 588 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 610 612 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed