* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,775-1,100 01,000 0,760-1,080 Gondal 01,500 723-1,078 02,000 715-1,100 Jasdan 0,200 710-1,050 0,200 676-1,024 Jamnagar 02,000 725-1,095 02,500 711-1,090 Junagadh 02,000 764-1,009 02,000 705-1,065 Keshod 01,000 721-0,995 01,500 705-1,023 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,080 0,775-0,950 0,760-0,955 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,280 1,325-1,700 1,340-1,711 Sesame (Black) 0,270 2,000-2,240 2,100-2,800 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,705-0,755 0,711-0,760 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 684-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,565 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 610 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)