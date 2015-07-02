* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of
the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,775-1,100 01,000 0,760-1,080
Gondal 01,500 723-1,078 02,000 715-1,100
Jasdan 0,200 710-1,050 0,200 676-1,024
Jamnagar 02,000 725-1,095 02,500 711-1,090
Junagadh 02,000 764-1,009 02,000 705-1,065
Keshod 01,000 721-0,995 01,500 705-1,023
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,080 0,775-0,950 0,760-0,955
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on
100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 01,280 1,325-1,700 1,340-1,711
Sesame (Black) 0,270 2,000-2,240 2,100-2,800
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,260 0,705-0,755 0,711-0,760
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 684-725
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,565 1,565
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 588 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 610 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Marina H Raja)