1.Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
2.Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
3.Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,080 0,775-0,950 0,760-0,955
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,035 1,020 1,585 1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 588 588 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 610 610 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,700-1,705 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
