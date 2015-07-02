1.Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2.Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3.Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,080 0,775-0,950 0,760-0,955 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,035 1,020 1,585 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 610 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,700-1,705 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)