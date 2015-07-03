* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,775-1,010 01,000 0,775-1,100 Gondal 01,500 720-0,995 01,500 723-1,078 Jasdan 0,300 738-1,000 0,200 710-1,050 Jamnagar 01,500 722-1,010 02,000 725-1,095 Junagadh 02,500 732-0,987 02,000 764-1,009 Keshod 01,000 700-0,961 01,000 721-0,995 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-1,010 0,800-1,100 0,775-0,960 0,775-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,160 1,330-1,700 1,325-1,700 Sesame (Black) 0,260 2,025-2,900 2,000-2,240 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,280 0,705-0,757 0,705-0,755 Rapeseeds 042 670-680 684-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,035 1,590 1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 610 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)