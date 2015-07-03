1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2.Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3.Castor oil dropped further due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,800-1,010 0,800-1,100 0,775-0,960 0,775-0,950 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,200-1,205 1,240-1,245 0,910-0,915 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,215-1,216 1,255-1,256 0,925-0,926 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,035 1,590 1,585 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 610 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)