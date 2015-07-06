1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Sesame oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices. 4. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,820-1,000 0,800-1,010 0,775-0,962 0,775-0,960 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,200-1,205 0,930-0,935 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,215-1,216 0,945-0,946 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,055 1,040 1,610 1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 612 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,110 2,125 3,270-3,280 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,725-1,730 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,415-3,420 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed