1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,820-0,996 0,820-1,000 0,800-0,962 0,775-0,962 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,195-1,196 0,955-0,956 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,055 1,620 1,610 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 582 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 604 607 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,110 2,110 3,270-3,280 3,270-3,280 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,415-3,420 3,415-3,420 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Suvra Roy)