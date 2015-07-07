1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,820-0,996 0,820-1,000 0,800-0,962 0,775-0,962
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,195-1,196 0,955-0,956 0,945-0,946
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,060 1,055 1,620 1,610
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 582 585 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 604 607 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,110 2,110 3,270-3,280 3,270-3,280
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,415-3,420 3,415-3,420
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Suvra Roy)