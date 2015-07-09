1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
3. Sesame oil eased due to weak trend in seed prices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,860-1,092 0,820-0,996 0,810-1,000 0,800-0,962
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,060 1,640 1,620
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 588 582 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 610 604 0,965-0,970 0,955-0,960
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,110 3,250-3,260 3,270-3,280
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,755-1,760 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,415-3,420
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,970-1,975 1,970-1,975
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
