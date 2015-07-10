1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Mustard oil dropped due to low retail demand. 3. Coconut oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,875-1,050 0,860-1,092 0,821-1,008 0,810-1,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,205-1,206 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,075 1,070 1,645 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 610 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,750-1,755 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,760-1,765 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,780-1,785 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,950-1,955 1,970-1,975 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Suvra Roy)