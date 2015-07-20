Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 20
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,860-1,012 01,000 0,870-1,020
Gondal 02,000 833-1,010 02,500 825-1,029
Jasdan 0,200 770-0,965 0,300 780-0,973
Jamnagar 01,500 780-1,012 02,000 800-1,005
Junagadh 02,000 775-1,030 02,500 771-1,046
Keshod 00,500 760-0,980 00,500 750-0,968
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,880-1,012 0,880-1,020 0,860-0,960 0,870-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,560 1,400-1,605 1,390-1,650
Sesame (Black) 0,210 1,980-2,670 1,960-2,810
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,225 0,711-0,760 0,711-0,755
Rapeseeds 015 675-712 670-730
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,680
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 589 589 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 611 611 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,775-1,780 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil label tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,800
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed