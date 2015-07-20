Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 20 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,860-1,012 01,000 0,870-1,020 Gondal 02,000 833-1,010 02,500 825-1,029 Jasdan 0,200 770-0,965 0,300 780-0,973 Jamnagar 01,500 780-1,012 02,000 800-1,005 Junagadh 02,000 775-1,030 02,500 771-1,046 Keshod 00,500 760-0,980 00,500 750-0,968 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,880-1,012 0,880-1,020 0,860-0,960 0,870-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,400-1,605 1,390-1,650 Sesame (Black) 0,210 1,980-2,670 1,960-2,810 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,711-0,760 0,711-0,755 Rapeseeds 015 675-712 670-730 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,095 1,095 1,675 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 589 589 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 611 611 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,775-1,780 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil label tin 1,785-1,790 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed