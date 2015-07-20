1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. Market sentiment
turned slightly weak on favorable weather condition and forecast for fresh round
of rainfall in the next 2-3 days.
2. Coconut oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,880-1,012 0,880-1,020 0,860-0,960 0,870-0,980
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,960-0,965 0,990-0,995
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 0,975-0,976 1,005-1,006
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,090 1,095 1,670 1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,680
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 586 589 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 608 611 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,780-1,785 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,800-1,805 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,800
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Suvra Roy)