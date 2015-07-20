1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. Market sentiment turned slightly weak on favorable weather condition and forecast for fresh round of rainfall in the next 2-3 days. 2. Coconut oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,880-1,012 0,880-1,020 0,860-0,960 0,870-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,960-0,965 0,990-0,995 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 0,975-0,976 1,005-1,006 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,090 1,095 1,670 1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 586 589 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 608 611 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,780-1,785 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,800-1,805 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Suvra Roy)