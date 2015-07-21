Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 21 1.Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2.Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,865-1,020 0,880-1,012 0,850-1,000 0,860-0,960 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,085 1,090 1,665 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,670 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 586 586 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 608 608 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,775-1,780 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,795-1,800 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,910-1,915 1,910-1,915 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)