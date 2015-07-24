* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 01,000 0,860-1,024
Gondal 02,500 835-1,006 01,500 832-1,025
Jasdan 0,300 765-0,982 0,200 780-0,966
Jamnagar 01,500 845-1,010 01,000 850-1,048
Junagadh 02,000 760-1,024 02,000 745-1,056
Keshod 00,500 730-0,977 01,000 740-0,971
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,866-1,024 0,000-0,000 0,860-0,999
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,380-1,579
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,020-2,759
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,711-0,754
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 680-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,075 1,650 1,655
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 586 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 608 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil label tin 1,760-1,765 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,780-1,785 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Vanaspati ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
