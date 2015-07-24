* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 01,000 0,860-1,024 Gondal 02,500 835-1,006 01,500 832-1,025 Jasdan 0,300 765-0,982 0,200 780-0,966 Jamnagar 01,500 845-1,010 01,000 850-1,048 Junagadh 02,000 760-1,024 02,000 745-1,056 Keshod 00,500 730-0,977 01,000 740-0,971 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,866-1,024 0,000-0,000 0,860-0,999 (auction price) Market delivery 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,165-1,166 1,165-1,166 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,380-1,579 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,020-2,759 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,711-0,754 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 680-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,075 1,650 1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 586 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 608 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil label tin 1,760-1,765 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,780-1,785 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Vanaspati ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)