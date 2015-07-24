Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 24 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,866-1,024 0,000-0,000 0,860-0,999 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,075 1,650 1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 583 586 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 605 608 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,760-1,765 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,780-1,785 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Vanaspati Ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed