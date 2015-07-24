Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 24
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,866-1,024 0,000-0,000 0,860-0,999
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,070 1,075 1,650 1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 583 586 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 605 608 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,760-1,765 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,780-1,785 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Vanaspati Ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed