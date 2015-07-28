1.Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
2.Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,866-1,024 0,000-0,000 0,860-0,999
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,065 1,070 1,645 1,650
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 573 575 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 595 597 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,765 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,775 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,750-1,755
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,755-1,760 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,780-1,785
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Vanaspati Ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Marina H Raja)