1.Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2.Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,866-1,024 0,000-0,000 0,860-0,999 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,070 1,645 1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 573 575 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 595 597 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,765 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,775 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,755-1,760 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Vanaspati Ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)