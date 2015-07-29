1.Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2.Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,866-1,024 0,000-0,000 0,860-0,999
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,060 1,065 1,640 1,645
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 573 573 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 595 595 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,770 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,780 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Vanaspati Ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Suvra Roy)