1.Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2.Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,866-1,024 0,000-0,000 0,860-0,999 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,065 1,640 1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 573 573 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 595 595 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,770 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,780 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Vanaspati Ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Suvra Roy)