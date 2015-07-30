1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,840-0,975 0,866-1,024 0,825-0,935 0,860-0,999 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,060 1,640 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 573 573 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 595 595 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein 0,785-0,790 0,790-0,795 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Vanaspati Ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Suvra Roy)