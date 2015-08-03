Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien prices moved up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,830-1,025 01,000 0,825-1,020 Gondal 02,000 822-1,010 01,500 845-1,045 Jasdan 0,300 800-0,965 0,300 800-0,990 Jamnagar 02,000 860-1,034 01,000 880-1,040 Junagadh 02,500 812-1,006 01,500 800-1,052 Keshod 00,500 760-0,948 00,500 750-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,835-1,025 0,830-1,020 0,830-0,974 0,825-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,455 1,325-1,566 1,313-1,550 Sesame (Black) 0,390 2,115-2,901 2,100-2,857 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,498 0,711-0,750 0,705-0,749 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 729-756 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,060 1,645 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 572 576 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 594 598 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil label tin 1,755-1,760 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)