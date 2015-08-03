Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,830-1,025 01,000 0,825-1,020
Gondal 02,000 822-1,010 01,500 845-1,045
Jasdan 0,300 800-0,965 0,300 800-0,990
Jamnagar 02,000 860-1,034 01,000 880-1,040
Junagadh 02,500 812-1,006 01,500 800-1,052
Keshod 00,500 760-0,948 00,500 750-0,965
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,835-1,025 0,830-1,020 0,830-0,974 0,825-0,965
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,455 1,325-1,566 1,313-1,550
Sesame (Black) 0,390 2,115-2,901 2,100-2,857
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,498 0,711-0,750 0,705-0,749
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 729-756
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,065 1,060 1,645 1,640
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 572 576 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 594 598 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil label tin 1,755-1,760 1,750-1,755
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Marina H Raja)