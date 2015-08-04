* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to weak global advices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,822-0,983 01,000 0,830-1,025
Gondal 02,500 837-1,000 02,000 822-1,010
Jasdan 0,300 800-0,950 0,300 800-0,965
Jamnagar 01,500 850-1,005 02,000 860-1,034
Junagadh 02,000 826-0,990 02,500 812-1,006
Keshod 00,500 760-0,940 00,500 760-0,948
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,831-0,983 0,835-1,025 0,822-0,969 0,830-0,974
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,505 1,300-1,555 1,325-1,566
Sesame (Black) 0,407 2,107-2,932 2,115-2,901
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,248 0,715-0,747 0,711-0,750
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 729-756
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,055 1,070 1,630 1,650
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 567 570 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 589 592 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,750-1,755
Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,780-1,785
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,780-0,785 0,790-0,795
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati ghee 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Marina H Raja)