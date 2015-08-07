* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,800-0,980 01,000 0,835-0,989 Gondal 02,000 826-0,985 02,500 840-0,991 Jasdan 0,300 800-0,940 0,300 815-0,933 Jamnagar 01,000 831-1,000 01,000 850-1,005 Junagadh 01,500 815-0,977 02,000 830-1,000 Keshod 00,500 750-0,950 00,500 743-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,825-0,980 0,845-0,989 0,800-0,965 0,835-0,974 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,160 1,262-1,548 1,275-1,545 Sesame (Black) 0,505 2,150-2,898 2,050-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,050 0,715-0,743 0,715-0,748 Rapeseeds 020 744-789 744-789 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,060 1,625 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 570 570 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 592 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)