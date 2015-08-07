* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,800-0,980 01,000 0,835-0,989
Gondal 02,000 826-0,985 02,500 840-0,991
Jasdan 0,300 800-0,940 0,300 815-0,933
Jamnagar 01,000 831-1,000 01,000 850-1,005
Junagadh 01,500 815-0,977 02,000 830-1,000
Keshod 00,500 750-0,950 00,500 743-0,965
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,825-0,980 0,845-0,989 0,800-0,965 0,835-0,974
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,160 1,262-1,548 1,275-1,545
Sesame (Black) 0,505 2,150-2,898 2,050-2,850
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,050 0,715-0,743 0,715-0,748
Rapeseeds 020 744-789 744-789
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,050 1,060 1,625 1,635
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 570 570 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 592 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Marina H Raja)