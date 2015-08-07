1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. 3. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,825-0,980 0,845-0,989 0,800-0,965 0,835-0,974 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,060 1,625 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 576 570 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 598 592 0,945-0,950 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Suvra Roy)