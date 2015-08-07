1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
3. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,825-0,980 0,845-0,989 0,800-0,965 0,835-0,974
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,050 1,060 1,625 1,635
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 576 570 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 598 592 0,945-0,950 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Suvra Roy)