* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,820-1,018 01,000 0,810-0,985 Gondal 02,500 815-0,990 02,000 826-0,985 Jasdan 0,300 823-0,900 0,300 800-0,940 Jamnagar 02,000 835-1,020 01,000 831-1,000 Junagadh 02,500 800-0,984 01,500 815-0,977 Keshod 00,500 780-0,955 00,500 750-0,950 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,825-1,018 0,830-0,985 0,820-0,995 0,810-0,967 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,205-1,490 1,262-1,548 Sesame (Black) 0,380 2,100-2,911 2,150-2,898 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,144 0,720-0,740 0,715-0,743 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 744-789 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,050 1,645 1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)