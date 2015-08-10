* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Palm olien prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,820-1,018 01,000 0,810-0,985
Gondal 02,500 815-0,990 02,000 826-0,985
Jasdan 0,300 823-0,900 0,300 800-0,940
Jamnagar 02,000 835-1,020 01,000 831-1,000
Junagadh 02,500 800-0,984 01,500 815-0,977
Keshod 00,500 780-0,955 00,500 750-0,950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,825-1,018 0,830-0,985 0,820-0,995 0,810-0,967
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,205-1,490 1,262-1,548
Sesame (Black) 0,380 2,100-2,911 2,150-2,898
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,144 0,720-0,740 0,715-0,743
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 744-789
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,065 1,050 1,645 1,625
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 580 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 602 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,750-1,755
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Marina H Raja)