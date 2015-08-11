* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,830-1,011 01,000 0,820-1,018 Gondal 02,000 800-0,997 02,500 815-0,990 Jasdan 0,300 835-0,940 0,300 823-0,900 Jamnagar 01,500 836-1,004 02,000 835-1,020 Junagadh 02,000 831-0,999 02,500 800-0,984 Keshod 00,500 785-0,967 00,500 780-0,955 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,835-1,011 0,825-1,018 0,830-0,995 0,820-0,995 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,132 1,210-1,515 1,205-1,490 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,000-2,911 2,100-2,911 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,154 0,715-0,743 0,720-0,740 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 744-789 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,065 1,640 1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 586 586 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 608 608 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil label tin 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)