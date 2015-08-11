1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Palm olien oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,835-1,011 0,825-1,018 0,830-0,995 0,820-0,995
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,930-0,935 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,945-0,946 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,055 1,065 1,635 1,645
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 586 586 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 608 608 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,775 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,790-1,795
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Suvra Roy)