1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,835-1,011 0,825-1,018 0,830-0,995 0,820-0,995 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,930-0,935 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,945-0,946 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,055 1,065 1,635 1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 586 586 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 608 608 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,775 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,785 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,755-1,760 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,785-1,790 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Suvra Roy)