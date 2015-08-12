* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,750 0,835-0,991 01,000 0,830-1,011 Gondal 02,500 820-1,006 02,000 800-0,997 Jasdan 0,200 825-0,945 0,300 835-0,940 Jamnagar 01,000 850-1,015 01,500 836-1,004 Junagadh 01,500 847-0,995 02,000 831-0,999 Keshod 00,500 800-0,960 00,500 785-0,967 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-0,991 0,835-1,011 0,835-0,970 0,830-0,995 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,165-1,166 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,535 1,100-1,549 1,210-1,515 Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,200-2,915 2,000-2,911 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,113 0,715-0,737 0,715-0,743 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 744-789 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,055 1,630 1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 586 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 608 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil label tin 1,760-1,765 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,780-1,785 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)