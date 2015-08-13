* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted selling from retailers. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,021 0,840-0,991 0,840-0,985 0,835-0,970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,945-0,946 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,050 1,620 1,630 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 583 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 605 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,745-1,750 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,755-1,760 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,775-1,780 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,765-0,770 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed