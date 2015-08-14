* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,800 0,840-1,030 00,700 0,840-1,021 Gondal 01,500 822-1,005 02,000 835-1,015 Jasdan 0,300 815-0,950 0,300 812-0,940 Jamnagar 01,500 871-1,010 01,000 850-1,018 Junagadh 02,000 823-1,018 02,000 840-1,009 Keshod 00,500 800-0,945 00,500 810-0,967 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,030 0,850-1,021 0,840-0,966 0,840-0,985 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,680 1,100-1,524 1,150-1,525 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,300-2,850 2,150-2,915 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,168 0,720-0,748 0,717-0,746 Rapeseeds 017 753-765 740-746 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,035 1,040 1,615 1,620 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 607 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)