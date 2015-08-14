* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,800 0,840-1,030 00,700 0,840-1,021
Gondal 01,500 822-1,005 02,000 835-1,015
Jasdan 0,300 815-0,950 0,300 812-0,940
Jamnagar 01,500 871-1,010 01,000 850-1,018
Junagadh 02,000 823-1,018 02,000 840-1,009
Keshod 00,500 800-0,945 00,500 810-0,967
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-1,030 0,850-1,021 0,840-0,966 0,840-0,985
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,680 1,100-1,524 1,150-1,525
Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,300-2,850 2,150-2,915
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,168 0,720-0,748 0,717-0,746
Rapeseeds 017 753-765 740-746
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,035 1,040 1,615 1,620
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 607 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil label tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Marina H Raja)