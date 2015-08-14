1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
3. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,030 0,850-1,021 0,840-0,966 0,840-0,985
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,035 1,040 1,615 1,620
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 585 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 607 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,750-1,755 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,770-1,775 1,775-1,780
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed