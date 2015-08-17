* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Sesame oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 00,800 0,840-1,030 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 822-1,005 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 815-0,950 Jamnagar 02,500 860-1,029 01,500 871-1,010 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 823-1,018 Keshod 01,000 831-0,957 00,500 800-0,945 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,030 0,000-0,000 0,840-0,966 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,524 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,300-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,720-0,748 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 753-765 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,035 1,610 1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,075 2,100 3,220-3,230 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,375-3,380 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)