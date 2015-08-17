* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Sesame oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices.
* Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 00,800 0,840-1,030
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 822-1,005
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 815-0,950
Jamnagar 02,500 860-1,029 01,500 871-1,010
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 823-1,018
Keshod 01,000 831-0,957 00,500 800-0,945
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,030 0,000-0,000 0,840-0,966
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,524
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,300-2,850
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,720-0,748
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 753-765
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,030 1,035 1,610 1,615
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,075 2,100 3,220-3,230 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil label tin 1,745-1,750 1,750-1,755
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,375-3,380 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Marina H Raja)