1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. 4. Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,030 0,000-0,000 0,840-0,966 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,135-1,136 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,035 1,600 1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 587 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 609 612 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,075 2,100 3,220-3,230 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,745-1,750 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,375-3,380 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed