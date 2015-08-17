1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
4. Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,850-1,030 0,000-0,000 0,840-0,966
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,135-1,136 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,025 1,035 1,600 1,615
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 587 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 609 612 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,075 2,100 3,220-3,230 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,735-1,740 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,745-1,750 1,750-1,755
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,765-1,770 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,760 1,760
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,375-3,380 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed