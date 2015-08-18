* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,832-0,988 00,800 0,840-1,030 Gondal 02,500 835-1,010 01,500 822-1,005 Jasdan 0,300 810-0,965 0,300 815-0,950 Jamnagar 02,000 866-1,015 02,500 860-1,029 Junagadh 02,000 837-1,000 02,000 823-1,018 Keshod 01,000 835-0,972 01,000 831-0,957 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,842-0,988 0,850-1,030 0,832-0,940 0,840-0,966 (auction price) Market delivery 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,135-1,136 1,135-1,136 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,455 1,090-1,470 1,100-1,524 Sesame (Black) 0,500 2,480-2,916 2,300-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,432 0,725-0,765 0,720-0,748 Rapeseeds 040 756-771 753-765 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,595 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 609 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,075 3,190-3,200 3,220-3,230 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,800 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil label tin 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,375-3,380 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)