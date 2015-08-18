1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Sesame oil moved down due to weak seed prices. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,842-0,988 0,850-1,030 0,832-0,940 0,840-0,966 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 0,920-0,925 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,135-1,136 1,135-1,136 0,935-0,936 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,025 1,595 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 587 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 609 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,075 3,190-3,200 3,220-3,230 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,800 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,730-1,735 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,740-1,745 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,760-1,765 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,760 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,375-3,380 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed