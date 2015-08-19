* Edible oil prices were steady t9 firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
* Palm olien moved up due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,800 0,830-0,969 01,000 0,832-0,988
Gondal 02,000 844-1,015 02,500 835-1,010
Jasdan 0,200 805-0,946 0,300 810-0,965
Jamnagar 01,500 852-1,000 02,000 866-1,015
Junagadh 02,000 834-0,981 02,000 837-1,000
Keshod 01,000 829-0,950 01,000 835-0,972
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,846-0,969 0,842-0,988 0,830-0,950 0,832-0,940
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,135-1,136 1,135-1,136 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,510 1,170-1,456 1,090-1,470
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,550-2,785 2,480-2,916
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,173 0,724-0,763 0,725-0,765
Rapeseeds 015 691-770 756-771
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,020 1,625 1,595
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,750-1,755 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil label tin 1,760-1,765 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,780-1,785 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Marina H Raja)