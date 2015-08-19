* Edible oil prices were steady t9 firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Palm olien moved up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,800 0,830-0,969 01,000 0,832-0,988 Gondal 02,000 844-1,015 02,500 835-1,010 Jasdan 0,200 805-0,946 0,300 810-0,965 Jamnagar 01,500 852-1,000 02,000 866-1,015 Junagadh 02,000 834-0,981 02,000 837-1,000 Keshod 01,000 829-0,950 01,000 835-0,972 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,846-0,969 0,842-0,988 0,830-0,950 0,832-0,940 (auction price) Market delivery 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,135-1,136 1,135-1,136 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 1,170-1,456 1,090-1,470 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,550-2,785 2,480-2,916 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,173 0,724-0,763 0,725-0,765 Rapeseeds 015 691-770 756-771 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,020 1,625 1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,650 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,750-1,755 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil label tin 1,760-1,765 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,780-1,785 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Marina H Raja)