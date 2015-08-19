Groundnut oil prices increased smartly due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,846-0,969 0,842-0,988 0,830-0,950 0,832-0,940
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,120-1,125 0,950-0,955 0,920-0,925
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,135-1,136 0,965-0,966 0,935-0,936
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,050 1,020 1,640 1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,660 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 593 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 615 612 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,775-1,780 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,785-1,790 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,805-1,810 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,780 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845
Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed