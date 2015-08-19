Groundnut oil prices increased smartly due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,846-0,969 0,842-0,988 0,830-0,950 0,832-0,940 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,160-1,165 1,120-1,125 0,950-0,955 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,175-1,176 1,135-1,136 0,965-0,966 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,050 1,020 1,640 1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,660 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 612 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,775-1,780 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,785-1,790 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,805-1,810 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,780 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,765-0,770 0,760-0,765 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,840-1,845 1,840-1,845 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed